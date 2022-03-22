Foreign ministers of Muslim nations have gathered in Pakistan as the country's leader touts his achievement of getting Islamophobia recognised at the United Nations while at the same time battling the most serious challenge to his government in four years.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday and Wednesday with an ambitious agenda that seeks approval for over 100 declarations, including aid for financially strapped Afghanistan and support for Palestine and Kashmir.

But as officials praise Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting the UN last week to formally recognise Islamophobia as a global threat, the cricket star-turned-politician faces a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

In a hectic week on the political front, the country on Wednesday also celebrates Pakistan Day, with a military parade and flypasts.

The theme for the OIC gathering is "Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development", and Khan will deliver the keynote speech that is sure to reference last week's UN resolution.

Khan won office through an electorate weary of the two-party dynasties that have dominated Pakistan politics since independence –– periods of power punctuated by military coups –– but now he faces a new challenge.

"I think the army leadership must be extremely concerned seeing what is happening on the political scene at the moment," said Talat Masood, a retired general-turned-political analyst.

Khan has called for a million of his supporters to rally in the capital next week to put pressure on dozens of National Assembly members who are reported to be considering voting against him.

The leaders of the two main opposition parties have also called for their supporters to gather, prompting authorities to declare most of this week a public holiday in the hope of avoiding conflict –– particularly during the OIC meeting.

'A collision course'

"It is dragging the country to chaos," Masood said.

"It seems that the government and opposition parties are on a collision course. They don't seem to solve the problems politically, and rather try to show their street power."

The no-confidence motion is scheduled to be formally introduced on Friday with a vote next week, but horse-trading is common in Pakistan politics and the rebels could well return to the fold before then.

Although Khan's policies helped Pakistan escape the worst of the Covid-19 epidemic, the economy is in the doldrums with soaring inflation, a feeble rupee, and crippling debt.