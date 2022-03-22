Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Russian air strikes turn Mariupol port city into "ashes"

Intense Russian air strikes have hit the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and street fighting raged, a day after it rejected Moscow's demand to surrender, Ukrainian officials said.

The city council said the bombardments were turning Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land."

Russia's RIA news agency said Russian forces and units of Russian-backed separatists had taken about half of the city, citing a separatist leader.

The governor of Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said street fighting was taking place there and civilians as well as Ukrainian troops were coming under Russian fire.

UN chief says 'absurd war' in Ukraine has no winners, time to end conflict

The "absurd war" in Ukraine has no winners and it is time to end the conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

Speaking at a news briefing, the UN chief said 10 million Ukrainians have been forced from their homes and are on the move due to the offensive launched by Russia one month ago and added "the war is going nowhere, fast."

"This war is unwinnable. Sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table. This is inevitable," Guterres said.

Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible and militarily nonsensical. What I said from this podium almost one month ago should be even more evident to all today - Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General

Biden to announce new sanctions on Russia

US President Joe Biden will announce new US and allied sanctions on Russia in response to its ongoing attack against Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Biden will depart for Brussels and participate in a series of meetings beginning March 24, including a NATO summit and European Council meeting, to discuss ongoing western concerns about Russian attack against Ukraine.

As the conflict nears its one-month mark, Sullivan offered a somber assessment.

"There will be hard days ahead in Ukraine, hardest for the Ukrainian troops on the frontlines and the civilians under Russian bombardment... This war will not end easily or rapidly," he added.

Germany remains reluctant to ban energy imports from Russia

Germany reiterated its opposition to energy sanctions on Russia, warning that it could have negative consequences for European economies.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said European countries should carefully asses the suggested measures.

Scholz underlined that not only Germany, but also many other EU countries still need to buy their gas, oil and coal from Russia, as they have no other alternatives in the short term.

Sanctions should have an effect on the aggressor, but at the same time, we should make sure that they have minimal repercussions for our economies, and we should be able to uphold them - Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor

Pentagon: Signs of Ukrainian forces 'going after' Russians

Ukraine forces have reversed the battlefield momentum against invading Russians in some areas to reclaim ground in recent days, the Pentagon said.

The Ukrainians are "in places and at times going on an offensive," particularly in the south of the country, US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

"They are going after Russians and pushing them out of places where the Russians have been in the past," he said, particularly in Mykolaiv.

"We have seen this now increase over the last few days."

They are running out of fuel. They're running out of food. They are not integrating their operations in a joint manner the way you would think a modern military would - John Kirby, US Defense Department spokesman

France's TotalEnergies to quit Russian oil supply contracts

French oil major TotalEnergies said it would not renew its Russian gasoil and crude oil supply contracts for its German refinery, but would source gasoil from Saudi Arabia and crude via Poland instead.

The firm, with stakes in several Russian projects, has come under criticism after it stopped short of joining rivals Shell and BP in planning to divest oil and gas assets in Russia.

European sanctions and Russian laws controlling foreign investment prevents TotalEnergies from finding a non-Russian buyer for its assets, it said.

Russia warns Novaya Gazeta over 'foreign agent' tag

Russia's state communications regulator issued a formal warning to Novaya Gazeta in a move that could allow authorities to shut down Russia's top independent newspaper.

Roskomnadzor said Novaya Gazeta, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was last year awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, failed to mark a non-governmental organisation mentioned in one of its stories as a "foreign agent" in accordance with Russian legislation.

"Roskomnadzor issued an official written warning to the editorial offices and the founder of the Novaya Gazeta publication about the inadmissibility of violating the legislation of the Russian Federation," the watchdog said in a statement carried by the country's news agencies.

Ukrainian military: Russian army’s human, material losses continue to soar

Nearly one month into the Russian attack in Ukraine, the human and material losses of the Russian army continue to soar, the Ukrainian military claimed.

Since the day Russia launched the attack, the Russian army, in addition to 15,300 troops, has lost 509 tanks, 1,556 armored personnel carriers, 252 artillery systems, 80 multiple launch rocket sy stems, 1,000 vehicles of various types, and 45 anti-aircraft warfare systems, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement on Facebook.

Russians also lost 99 aircraft, 123 helicopters, 35 operational and tactical UAVs, and 15 special equipment units, the statement added.

Ukraine’s figures for Russian soldiers killed are higher than estimates such as those of the US government.

Ukraine retakes key Kiev suburb; battle for Mariupol rages

Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kiev, as Russian forces squeezed other areas near the capital and pressed their attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol.

Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kiev, and black smoke rose from a spot in the north.

Intensified artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several suburban areas of the capital, a crucial target.

Russian forces also continued their siege of Mariupol after the southern port city's defenders refused demands to surrender, with fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets.

Poland pushes call for Russia to be excluded from G20

Poland said it had suggested to US officials that Russia be excluded from the G20 group of major economies as punishment for its attack on Ukraine and that the suggestion had received a "positive response".

Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak said the matter had been discussed at meetings held in Washington last week.

"During the meetings with, among others, (US Commerce Secretary) Gina Raimondo, we made a proposal to exclude Russia from the G20, which was met with a positive response and approval, and the matter is to be handed over to President Joe Biden," Nowak told reporters in Warsaw.

Russia adopts bill on jail terms for 'fake' news on state actions abroad

Russian lawmakers approved legislation imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for publishing false information about Russia's actions abroad, as Moscow's military operation in Ukraine approaches one month.

If the false information "caused serious consequences", it is punishable by up 15 years in jail, a release from the State Duma said.

The bill will need the approval of the upper house Federation Council and the signature of President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law.

Ex-Russian state TV reporter: I quit over Ukraine war

Zhanna Agalakova, until her resignation this month a journalist with Russia's state-controlled Channel One broadcaster, said she quit in protest at "the war being waged by Russia in Ukraine".

Agalakova, a former Channel One newsreader who at the time of her resignation was the station's correspondent in Paris, told a news conference in the French capital: "When I spoke to my bosses, I said I cannot do this work any more."

"I left Channel One precisely because the war started."

She said she believed Russian television was being used to pump out Kremlin propaganda, and that the authorities had for years been stifling independent media.

We are on the brink of survival: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Italian parliament that his country was on the brink of surviving its conflict with Russian forces that he warned wanted to break through to the rest of Europe.

"For Russian troops, Ukraine is the gates of Europe, where they want to break in, but barbarism must not be allowed to pass," he said.

He urged Italy to beef up sanctions against Russia and seize more assets from President Vladimir Putin and his allies as a way of pressuring Moscow into negotiating an end to the conflict.

Netherlands freezes $430 million in Russian assets

The Netherlands has frozen $431.24 million (392 million euros) in Russian assets and transactions as of March 21, the Dutch Finance ministry has said in a letter to parliament.

Kremlin accuses US of state-level 'banditry'

The Kremlin has rejected US warnings that it may be preparing to conduct cyber attacks in response to Western sanctions, and said it did not engage in "banditry".

US President Joe Biden has told businesses to do more to protect themselves against possible cyber attacks by Russia, warning there was "evolving intelligence" that Moscow was exploring options on that front.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "The Russian Federation, unlike many Western countries, including the United States, does not engage in state-level banditry."

Ten Ukrainian hospitals destroyed since start of war

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko has reported that 10 hospitals had been completely destroyed since Russia began its offensive, and others could not be restocked with medicines and supplies because of fighting nearby.

Speaking on national television, he said Covid-19 testing was being carried out only in areas where there was no fighting, and this was complicating efforts to track the disease.

Russian Nobel laureate donates medal for Ukraine refugees

The joint Russian winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, will donate his medal to help Ukrainian refugees.