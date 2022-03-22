Gunmen from gangs of cattle thieves have killed 16 people in an attack on a remote village in northwest Nigeria, Police said, in the latest raid by the militants in the region.

Dozens of bandits on motorcycles invaded Ganar-Kiyawa village in Bukkuyum district on Monday, shooting dead 16 residents, according to Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara state police spokesperson.

"The terrorists killed 16 people in the attack and fled before the deployment of police personnel," Shehu said.

"The police and the military are in the area to forestall further attacks and pursue the bandits."

A statement from the Zamfara state governor's office confirmed the attack, saying "many lives were reportedly lost and many others got injured", without giving details.

However, local media put the death toll as high as 37, including the village chief, with dozens kidnapped from the village which has been repeatedly targeted by the gangs.