US President Joe Biden has said that India was an exception among Washington's allies with its "shaky" response to Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

Biden on Monday lauded the US-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, for its united front against President Vladimir Putin.

"The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong –– so has Australia –– in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression."

This includes unprecedented sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's currency, international trade and access to high-tech goods.

However, unlike fellow members of the Quad group –– Australia, Japan and the United States –– India continues to purchase Russian oil and has refused to join votes condemning Moscow at the United Nations.

Addressing a meeting of US business leaders in Washington, Biden said there had been "a united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific."

Biden said that Putin was "counting on being able to split NATO" and instead, "NATO has never been stronger, more united, in its entire history than it is today."

Relying heavily on Russia's oil

Indian oil refiners have reportedly continued to purchase discounted Russian oil, even as the West seeks to isolate Moscow.

An Indian government official said last week that the world's third-biggest consumer of crude relies on imports for almost 85 percent of its needs, with Russia supplying a "marginal" less than one percent of this.

But "the jump in oil prices after the Ukraine conflict has now added to our challenges... India has to keep focusing on competitive energy sources," the official added.

Australia understands India's stance on Russia's offensive in Ukraine, India's foreign secretary told reporters on Monday following a virtual summit between the prime ministers of Australia and India.