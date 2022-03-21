Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi has hosted Israel's prime minister and crown prince of Abu Dhabi, two Egyptian security sources and Israeli media said, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo.

Egypt's presidency said Sisi and the UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan held expanded bilateral talks on Monday on issues including economic investment, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh.

Sisi stressed Egypt's commitment to security in the Gulf and "rejection of any practices that seek to destabilise it," the presidency said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sisi "reviewed issues of interest, and the latest developments on the regional and international scene", and stressed "the importance of strengthening Arab solidarity in the face of common challenges", the WAM agency said, without elaborating.

There was no official comment on any talks involving Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, but the Egyptian sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the three leaders were holding discussions that covered the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

Iran nuclear deal

Several Israeli media outlets reported the three leaders were discussing reports that Iran and Western powers, including the United States, are close to a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear accord.

Bennett is vehemently opposed to the pact between Israel's arch-foe Iran and world powers.

Shared concerns over Iran saw the UAE and Bahrain forge ties with Israel in 2020 to create a new regional axis at a time of uncertainty over the commitment of a key security ally, the United States.

Gulf states were excluded from talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran that they have criticised for not addressing Iran's missiles programme and regional proxies, including in Yemen.