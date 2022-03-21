Around 1,100 small earthquakes have rattled one of Portugal's mid-Atlantic volcanic islands in less than 48 hours, prompting authorities to activate an emergency plan as experts assess what they have described as a "seismic crisis".

Rui Marques, head of the Azores archipelago's seismo-volcanic surveillance centre CIVISA, told Reuters news agency on Monday the earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 1.9 to 3.3, had been recorded on the island of Sao Jorge since Saturday afternoon.

He said most of the earthquakes, which have caused no damage so far, were reported along the island's volcanic fissure of Manadas, which last erupted in 1808.

Sao Jorge, one of nine islands which make up the Azores, is home to around 8,400 people and is part of the archipelago's central group, which includes the popular tourist destinations of Faial and Pico, which are also volcanic.

Describing it as a preventive measure, Luis Silveira, the mayor of the municipality of Velas, where much of Sao Jorge's population lives, signed a document on Monday to activate an emergency plan due to the earthquakes.

The sudden increase in seismic activity is reminiscent of the earthquake swarms detected prior to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island last year, some 1,400 kilometres southeast of the Azores.

Over 85 days, that eruption destroyed thousands of properties and crops.