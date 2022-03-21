Saudi Arabia has said that it “won't bear any responsibility" for a shortage in global oil supplies after a fierce barrage of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels affected production in the kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter.

The unusually stark warning marked a departure from the giant oil producer's typically cautious statements, as Saudi officials remain aware that even their smallest comments can swing the price of oil and rattle global markets.

The announcement comes as the kingdom remains in lockstep with OPEC and other oil-producing countries in a deal limiting production increases.

Gulf Arab oil producers have so far resisted pressure from the Biden administration to pump more crude to help bring down oil prices that have soared amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Already, gasoline prices have hit record highs around the world.

Gas prices in the US topped $4.25 on Monday, according to auto club AAA, just below the historic record of $4.33 reached earlier this month.

“The international community must assume its responsibility to preserve energy supplies," the Saudi statement added, in order to deter attacks that jeopardise “the kingdom’s production capability and its ability to fulfill its commitments."

The international oil benchmark Brent crude hovered over $112 a barrel in trading Monday, up more than 4 percent for the preceding session.

The price remained below a peak of nearly $140 hit earlier this month, but still some $15 a barrel more than before the Russian attack on Ukraine.