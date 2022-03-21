A Lebanese judge has charged central bank governor Riad Salameh with illicit enrichment, the first charge brought against the veteran governor whose wealth is also being probed by authorities in at least five European countries.

Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters the case related to the purchase and rental of Paris apartments, including some to the central bank.

Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, denied the charge last week when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth.

Salameh, 71, has previously attributed his wealth to the investment of money made while he was a banker at Merrill Lynch before he became governor in 1993.

His tenure has faced increased scrutiny since the financial system imploded in 2019, the most destabilising crisis since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war.

The charge looks set to exacerbate political tensions between Salameh's powerful backers and opponents in a state riven by sectarian and factional vested interests.

Judge Aoun said Salameh had not attended a hearing scheduled for Monday and she had charged him in absentia. She had referred the case to an investigative judge and it would be up to him as to whether to issue an arrest warrant, she said.

"Unfounded allegations"

Last week, Aoun charged Salameh's brother Raja in the same case and ordered him arrested, since then he has been in detention.

On Friday, Raja Salameh's lawyer said allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering against his client were unfounded. He called the evidence "media speculation without any evidence".

Judge Aoun imposed a travel ban on Riad Salameh in January.

In February, she issued a subpoena for him after he failed to attend three hearings as a witness in investigations into his alleged misconduct at the central bank. But security personnel who sought to bring him to a hearing were unable to locate him.