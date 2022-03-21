Dr Jakub Bornio is a political scientist specialising in International Relations at the University of Wroclaw. He worked in the Regional Representation of the European Commission and conducted research, among other things, on the topic of European security with a special focus on Eastern Europe. He spoke to TRT World about the Russian incursion into Ukraine, Poland’s concerns about the offensive, and the role Türkiye could play to end the conflict.

TRT WORLD: Four weeks ago, Ukraine became a theatre of conflict. How big and how real is the concern that the military escalation could also affect Poland?

JAKUB BORNIO: There are two levels we should consider while speaking about concerns in Poland. First, there is the social perception with a relatively high level of concern, with 70 percent of Poles fearing war even before the invasion. And then there are the political/experts’ perceptions that try to assess the possibility of such a scenario.

Bearing in mind that Poland is a NATO member, the risk of direct confrontation with this country remains low. Especially while observing the problems that Russia’s army is facing in trying to conquer territories in Ukraine and fighting the Ukrainian army. Imagine what kind of assistance and response a possible attack on Poland or any other NATO member could trigger. [Also] keeping in mind the relatively high level of NATO assistance to Ukraine with all the anti-tank and MANPADs weapons and others. Of course, Ukraine wishes more, but that is a topic for another discussion.

Regardless of the fact that large-scale confrontation is extremely unlikely, one cannot exclude some provocative incidents carried out by Russia in the region. Let me remind you that Russia’s strategic objective is to push NATO, and most importantly the US, out of Central and Eastern Europe. In this context, it would be enough for Russia to undermine NATO’s collective security guarantees. Hence, Russia does not need to occupy the Baltic states nor Poland in order to achieve this goal. It is enough to crash coherence among NATO members.

Having said this, one should observe NATO’s reactions to Russian activities. If they are not perceived in Moscow as decisive enough, who knows how Russia would behave? To put it in other words, in order to prevent any escalation, NATO needs to be harsh, it needs to clearly demonstrate its abilities, and readiness to respond in case of any provocative action.

In Moscow, a military victory over Ukraine was apparently considered possible within a few days. But the advance has been much slower than expected. Was this course to be expected from Poland's point of view, and is an occupation of Kiev and the areas east of the Dnieper likely to happen?

In Poland, analysts were fully aware that the conquest of Ukraine and future occupation would cost Russia a lot, and would simply make Moscow suffer. Hence, some of them—and I was among them—did not perceive the large-scale operation likely to happen. At the same time, I was strongly emphasising that it couldn’t be ruled out, since Moscow has lost other tools of influence over Ukraine. So the military option was the only one that remained.

At the same time, we did not expect such great resistance from Ukrainians, and certainly did not expect that Russian armed forces would have so many gaps and shortcomings. Soldiers’ morale along with other factors like geography [and] external military assistance are playing a big part in the campaign. At the same time, I warn about being too optimistic at this stage. It seems that Russia is regrouping its forces and preparing for another offensive. It is hard to make any prediction on how it will go. As I said before, having in mind soldiers’ morale and the radicalised attitude of Ukrainians toward Russia, I can’t imagine Russia’s occupation of left-bank Ukraine ending well for Moscow.