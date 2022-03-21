WORLD
2 MIN READ
Risk of human trafficking high as millions flee Ukraine
With mostly women and children fleeing Ukraine, European authorities fear a surge in human trafficking.
Risk of human trafficking high as millions flee Ukraine
Ukraine has a high number of orphans and children born through surrogate mothers, increasing the risk that they could be abducted or become victims of forced adoptions. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
March 21, 2022

The European Union's migration commissioner has warned that Ukrainian children were in danger of being trafficked as they flee their country from the conflict in Ukraine.

Ylva Johansson told a news conference in Estonia that about half of 3.3 million Ukrainians who had fled to EU countries since the start of the war were children, and "many more millions" were expected to come.

Ukraine has a high number of orphans and children born through surrogate mothers who had not been picked up by their parents. That increased the risk that they could be abducted or become victims of forced adoptions, she said.

"There is a huge risk of vulnerable children being trafficked," she said.

She noted that so far there had been very few unaccompanied children reported at EU borders, and only few reports of trafficking.

READ MORE:Ukraine refugees: where are they fleeing to?

RECOMMENDED

"Alarming" cases 

However, police forces, activists and Ukraine's women organisations had signalled some "alarming" cases, she said, noting that in past situations of mass migration these abuses were common. 

"We should not wait until we have proof of a lot of trafficking because then it may be too late," Johansson said, adding that a large awareness campaign on this risk had to be carried out immediately. 

She said that risks could surface at borders where criminals disguised as helpers could take advantage of vulnerable people offering shelter to arriving migrants.

READ MORE:Refugees flee safe havens in west Ukraine as Russian offensive widens

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote