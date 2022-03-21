US Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will appear before the Senate judiciary committee on Monday for her four-day-long confirmation hearing.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson, 51, last month to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she had previously clerked for.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden pledged he would pick a Black woman for the court. If confirmed, Jackson will become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history, and the second-youngest appointee behind 50-year-old Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

It would also mark the first time that there will be two African American justices – Clarence Thomas being the other – and four women serving at the same time on the nine-person court.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is eager to get Jackson confirmed before the senate’s recess, which begins on April 8.

Born in Washington, Jackson grew up in Florida and attained her legal training at Harvard Law school. She won accolades as a standout debater in high school, while her writing and analytical skills earned her a spot as an editor on the prestigious Harvard Law Review.

Jackson is unique in that Supreme Court candidates rarely have experience representing criminal defendants, and if selected, she would also be the first former federal public defender to serve

Jackson spent eight years on the US District Court for the District of Columbia before being confirmed to the US Court of Appeals last year, a court dubbed the “second-highest court in the land,” given that many justices advanced to the supreme court from there.

As a whole, Jackson’s views based on her legal career up to this point have been hard to pin down. Despite conservative attempts to characterise Jackson as a “radical leftwing activist,” a more nuanced appraisal of her opinions while on the District Court in DC includes several instances in which she sided with the Trump administration and against the same left-leaning groups that now support her confirmation.

“The idea that you could look to [district court rulings] to determine if someone is liberal or conservative – that’s just not been my experience,” Tracey George, a Vanderbilt Law School professor, told the New York Times.

How are conservatives attacking Jackson’s record?

Critical to Jackson’s appointment chances will be how much bipartisan support she garners. With a 50-50 split in the Senate – and Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote – the Democrats cannot afford a single defection if Jackson’s vote goes along party lines.

As a result, all eyes will be on moderate Republicans to throw their weight behind her at a time when opposition senators backing supreme court nominees have become rare and highly politicised.

When Jackson was confirmed by the Senate for a seat in the US court of appeals for the DC circuit last June, three Republicans backed her: South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins.

Graham, however, has since indicated that he might be less amenable to her upcoming nomination, suggesting Jackson mixes in “radical” leftwing circles.

Jackson’s hearings will once again bring the national spotlight on the country’s highest court trajectory, currently controlled by a Conservative supermajority, 6-3.