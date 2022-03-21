Intimate Battles | Storyteller
WORLD
1 min read
Intimate Battles | StorytellerThrough five stories, narrated in Finland, India, Mexico, Spain and the USA, Intimate Battles follows the road of resilience and reinvention of the protagonists who survived domestic violence.
Intimate Battles | Storyteller / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2022

[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film has been removed on April 4.]

Through five stories, filmed in Finland, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States, Intimate Battles follows the road of resilience and reinvention of the protagonists who survived domestic violence, and concludes that love should not hurt and home should be the safest place.

RECOMMENDED

Domestic violence is an everyday reality faced by women in every country. Its effects are devastating for their lives, their health, their work and the well-being of their families. This violence happens in every social class, race, culture and socio-economic level.

Violence against women is not only evident physically; economic and psychological violence is equally devastating, creating humiliation and isolation which threatens their sense of security and self-worth.

Intimate Battles explores the consequences that violence has left in the lives of five women who valiantly let us into their complex and painful reality that has transformed their lives.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank