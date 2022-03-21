Domestic violence is an everyday reality faced by women in every country. Its effects are devastating for their lives, their health, their work and the well-being of their families. This violence happens in every social class, race, culture and socio-economic level.

Violence against women is not only evident physically; economic and psychological violence is equally devastating, creating humiliation and isolation which threatens their sense of security and self-worth.

Intimate Battles explores the consequences that violence has left in the lives of five women who valiantly let us into their complex and painful reality that has transformed their lives.