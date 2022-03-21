The fall of the Afghan Republic spelt the death of democracy in Afghanistan. It is unfortunate, though, that the only democracy Afghan people knew was a system that involved fraudulent elections, incompetent bureaucrats and rampant corruption.

The republican government used the security situation that locked them out of rural areas as an excuse to execute ghost projects and find further avenues for embezzlement instead of doubling efforts that would allow the trickle-down of development from urban centres to rural areas.

Among many other external factors, the Afghan Republic’s refusal to negotiate or settle with the Taliban, who dominated rural areas, led to the nature of the fall we witnessed more than six months ago.

The Taliban did not need to suppress its political opponents, since the abrupt fleeing of ex-president Ashraf Ghani caused many other political figures to leave the country in a scramble as well.

The military victory and the eventual political monopoly of the Taliban have emboldened it to suppress dissent and civil rights movements through abductions and taped confessions. Those of us that are discontent with the current state of affairs keep dealing with issues on an ad hoc basis without thinking of long-term solutions.

But Afghanistan deserves a democratic system—one that is localised to it. And we need to map our path to it.

As a first step, Afghans aspiring to make a difference in their country would have to establish or take charge of civil societies. They would have to make use of the improved security situation to implement projects that empower the larger rural areas both economically and politically.

Civil society in general and civil rights movements in specific are fundamental to the formation of just democracies. They create avenues for meaningful public discourse and act as a bridge linking the populations' concerns to governments. They also help prevent democratic backsliding.

Any mechanisms devised to provide platforms for public discourse and the communication of grievances to the Taliban government would hopefully rekindle the appeal of democracy and political participation among local populations.

This all leads to meaningful political participation by the population. It also helps push for legal frameworks that protect the rights of citizens.

Unfortunately, most of Afghanistan’s civil society before the Taliban takeover relied heavily on foreign donations, which caused a focus on consulting with international partners rather than connecting with local populations. The security situation further aggravated this disconnect.

These factors led the Taliban to label civil societies as proxies enacting foreign agendas, as seen in the confession they acquired from women’s rights activists they recently abducted.