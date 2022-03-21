Germany last week unveiled sweeping measures in a 10-point action plan to fight far-right extremism in the country, including seizing weapons from about 1,500 suspected terrorists and strengthening background checks for those trying to buy guns.

“We want to destroy far-right extremist networks,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Berlin as the country rolled out its toughest measures yet to combat home-grown extremism that has seen thousands of violent incidents targeted at minority communities, including Muslims, Jews and ethnic groups.

The Interior Minister added that the measures also include targeting financial flows that benefit far-right groups, like merchandising businesses, music festivals and martial arts events.

The announcement has been met with careful optimism within minority groups and activist communities across Germany who have long been in the cross-hairs of violent far-right extremists.

Abdassamad El Yazidi of the Muslim Council of Germany says, “This is a very positive development, we've been asking the government for a decisive response to this problem for a while. It’s very encouraging to hear this.”

In 2020, authorities registered 23,000 far-right violent attacks, marking a 20 percent increase to the year before. Even for the then right-wing government, these numbers were a sobering reminder of ground realities.

But much was hinged on the recently-elected left-wing coalition government to combat the problem and send a message of assurance to minority groups.

Political analyst Hajo Funke says, “This could be interesting, I think the government is really determined this time to do something about far-right extremists”.

“The previous government was also trying to tackle this issue, but it wasn't their main priority. However, with a left-wing coalition government and a new domestic intelligence chief, who is on the same page as the government, I think it could work.”

Germany's far-right problem stretches across its wider society, with roots in its bureaucracy, military, intelligence services and the private sector.

According to statistics, there were approximately 252 events of far-right extremism within the German military in 2021.

In 2018, Germany's then domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen was sacked after he was found to harbour sympathetic views towards the far-right.

However, the current domestic intelligence chief, Thomas Haldenwang, has taken a different tone. At the news conference, Haldenwang said his agency plans to release a report in the coming months about extremists who work for the authorities.