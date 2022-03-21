A woman seeks mental health support in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). She suffered from terrible abuse, and the mental health team sees its impact on her. The woman converts to Islam and dons the headscarf during treatment. A new subject now enters the team’s clinical discussions alongside the woman’s existing abuse: the fear of possible radicalisation.

The 21st Century has seen an enormous growth in what is known as the “pre-crime” industry—“interventions” to identify individuals deemed to pose a criminal threat before they commit said crimes.

This industry reveals the expansion of policing as an institution, with predictive policing diffused into everyday life. Through public duties, governments normalise the surveillance, capture and management of extremists as a public health strategy.

It is important to remember that countering violent extremism (CVE) originated foremost as a racist enterprise, ushering a wholesale transformation of Muslim communities into a matter of national security. Since then, CVE has grown in its breadth and sophistication, especially with regard to mental health.

This is not a new phenomenon. Psychology and psychiatry have historically played a significant role in making sense of and managing those deemed a risk to themselves, others and, significantly, the national order.

Psychologists of the British empire, for instance, developed psychological profiles of counterinsurgents in colonial lands. Later, the same was attempted with the Irish during the Troubles.

Today, mental health has become key in counter-extremism. Wellbeing can be used to signify both “immunity” from as well as “vulnerability” towards alleged extremism and radicalisation.

Over the last 20 years, long-standing debates in Western countries about the “integration” of vulnerable communities—particularly Muslims— suddenly became a question of national security. As the so-called “War on Terror” has grown to global proportions, psychologists and psychiatrists everywhere have taken an interest in political violence.

Marriage of security and mental health

The intersection of mental health and security can be found in programs across the EU and the US. Within Europe, practices in the UK are particularly revealing of how counter-extremism policies manifest themselves in mental health services.

Through the Prevent strategy, which has made it a duty for all public bodies like hospitals to identify and report individuals vulnerable to radicalisation, England has rolled out Extremism Risk Guidance 22+ (ERG)—which is supposed to identify risk factors leading to terrorist acts—and embedded it as a mandatory risk assessment in several NHS mental health institutions.

Based on a processthat has been deeply scrutinised for its “science,” the ERG offers risk factors associated with extremism, including common psychological attitudes, such as “us and them thinking” and, of course, “mental health.”

This approach has grown significantly through the national rollout of Vulnerability Support Hubs (VSH), which establishes an unprecedented relationship between policing and mental health. Data and mental health rehabilitation of alleged pre-criminals are managed under the watchful gaze of the police.

If we consider how racism operates within Prevent referrals—which include speaking up against the settler-occupation of Palestine, for example—then the ethical considerations of these VSH are tremendous.

It is important to appreciate the dual significance of screening for extremism for all mental health patients while conducting mental health assessments for all counter-extremism referrals.