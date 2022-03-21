The US Senate will take up the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is to hold four days of confirmation hearings beginning on Monday for President Joe Biden's choice for the highest US court.

Jackson, a 51-year-old Harvard-educated jurist who once served as a federal public defender for indigent clients, has been nominated to replace another liberal justice, 83-year-old Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.

Her confirmation will not ultimately change the composition of the court, said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics.

"The conservatives still have a 6-3 majority," he said. "That alone lowers the stakes and should make for a smoother confirmation."

The 100-member Senate is evenly split 50-50 Between Democrats and Republicans and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote.

Partisan battleground