The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia at the weekend has risen to 25, amid fears that 35 others in the same boat have drowned, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said.

The vessel was carrying 60 migrants and refugees, most of them from Syria and Tunisia, IOM said on Sunday.

The bodies washed up off Cape Bon, a peninsula on the strait of Sicily, Italy, civil defence spokesperson Moez Triaa, told AFP news agency on Saturday.

"The majority were from sub-Saharan Africa but there were also Syrians," Triaa said, without providing details on where they had set off from or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Tunisia and neighbouring Libya are key departure points for migrants and refugees aiming to reach European shores.