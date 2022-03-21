Monday, March 21, 2022

Biden: Putin could use biological, chemical weapons in Ukraine

Russian accusations that Kiev has biological and chemical weapons are false and illustrate that Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering using them himself in his offensive against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said, without citing evidence.

Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those."

Zelenskyy hails protesters confronting Russian troops

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed protesters in an occupied southern city of Kherson for their courage in confronting the Russian troops who fired shots to disperse the demonstration.

Zelenskyy said that "we saw slaves shooting at free people, slaves of propaganda that replaced their conscience," adding, "There is no need to organize resistance. Resistance for Ukrainians is part of their soul."

In an interview with the Ukraine regional media outlet Suspilne, Zelensky said a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "in any format" is needed to stop the fighting in Ukraine, adding "I believe that without this meeting it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war."

US: Russia doing some 300 aircraft sorties in day

Russians have increased the number of military aircraft sorties over Ukraine over the past two days, doing as many as 300 in the last 24 hours, a senior US defence official said, adding Ukraine has also increased the pace of its military flights, but declined to provide numbers.

Officials have made it clear that Russia has vastly more aircraft, and flies a great deal more than Ukraine does, but that Russia still does not have air superiority over the country yet.

The official cited by AP news agency said that most of the military flights involve air-to-ground strikes, mainly on stationary targets, and that the Russian aircraft are not spending a lot of time in Ukrainian airspace. The Ukraine military has continued to use its short and long-range air defence systems and drones to target Russian aircraft.

The Russians have also increased naval activity in the northern Black Sea, but there are no indications at this point of an amphibious assault on Odesa. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the military's assessment.

Zelenskyy: Moscow seeking Ukraine destruction

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of seeking to "destroy" his country, as Russia defended its overnight strikes that obliterated a shopping mall in the capital Kiev, killing eight people.

Ukraine could not "hand over" the eastern city of Kharkiv, Kiev or the heavily bombarded port city of Mariupol, the president told local media, rejecting Russian demands to surrender.

Nearly a month after Russia launched its full-scale offensive, its assaults have become more deadly despite unprecedented sweeping sanctions imposed by Western allies.

Italy supports Türkiye's mediation efforts

Italy fully supports Türkiye's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister said.

“Türkiye is not only a NATO ally, but it is also an important country for the dialogue to bring the parties to a peace agreement at this stage,” Luigi Di Maio told reporters after an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, the bloc’s de facto capital.

He said Italy “fully supports” the negotiations that Türkiye has brought forward.

Saying that he met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Maio added that they discussed how the negotiations were going.

Biden tells US businesses to 'harden' defences against Russian cyber threat

President Joe Biden warned US businesses to "immediately" prepare defenses against potential Russian cyberattacks.

"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," he said in a statement.

Biden cited "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," including in response to Western sanctions over Moscow's launching of the assault on Ukraine.

US ambassador to Germany slams China over Ukraine stance

The new US ambassador to Germany accused China of taking President Vladimir Putin's side in the Ukraine conflict as Beijing refuses to condemn Russia over the crisis.

"President Xi (Jinping) says he's being neutral in this conflict. There is no neutrality in this conflict," said Amy Gutmann, who was confirmed as the US ambassador under President Joe Biden last month after tumultuous years with Donald Trump's envoy.

"Not to denounce Mr Putin's aggression as aggression... is taking a side. China is taking Mr Putin's side in this conflict," Gutmann told journalists at the US embassy in Berlin.

IOM: Nearly 6.5M displaced inside Ukraine

The UN migration agency has said that nearly 6.5 million people had been displaced in Ukraine as "a direct result of the war", exceeding its worst forecasts.

They are in addition to the more than 3.3 million people the UN body says have fled across borders since the Russian offensive began on February 24.

Many of the displaced are particularly vulnerable, including pregnant women, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, IOM said.

The scale of human suffering and forced displacement due to the war far exceeds any worst-case scenario planning. - Antonio Vitorino, IOM Director General

UN: Civilian deaths in Ukraine climb to 925

At least 925 people have been killed and nearly 1,500 wounded since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine while the number of people fleeing Ukraine has reached almost 3.5M, the UN said.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it has recorded 2,421 civilian casualties in Ukraine since "Russia's armed attack" with 925 people, including 39 children, killed and 1,496 injured.

Most of the civilian casualties recorded in Ukraine were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles, and airstrikes.

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.

As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down.

Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into "a grinding war of attrition", with Russia bombarding cities.

Russia claims Ukraine mall used to store rocket systems

Russia said that a shopping mall in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, which was attacked and destroyed overnight killing at least eight people, was used to store rocket systems.

Russia used "long-range precision-guided weaponry" to destroy a store of "multiple-launch rocket systems" and ammunition in a shopping centre in Kiev, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Displaying aerial footage of the bombing, he accused Ukraine of continuing to use civilian infrastructure as a shield for artillery and rocket systems used to attack Russian troops.

Turkish, Emirati foreign ministers discuss Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and they discussed several issues including the Ukraine conflict.

“Discussed bilateral relations & regional developments, especially in Ukraine,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Russia halts Japan peace treaty talks over sanctions

Russia has withdrawn from peace treaty talks with Japan and frozen joint economic projects related to the disputed Kuril islands due to sanctions imposed by Tokyo over Ukraine.

Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of the standoff over the islands known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories.

"Under the current conditions Russia does not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty," the foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Japan's "openly unfriendly positions and attempts to damage the interests of our country."

Russia court bans Facebook, Instagram on 'extremism' charges

A Moscow court banned Facebook and Instagram for what it deemed extremist activity in a case against their parent company, Meta.

Prosecutors have accused the social media platforms of ignoring government requests to remove what they described as fake news about the Russian military action in Ukraine and calls for protests in Russia.

The court's ruling bans Meta from opening offices and doing business in Russia.

Instagram and Facebook were already blocked in Russia after the communications and media regulator Roskomnadzor said they were being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers.

Russia-Ukraine conflict raises alarm about spectre of 'famine'

The Russian offensive on Ukraine risks causing famine in parts of the world because of the two countries' roles as major agricultural exporters, EU ministers in Brussels warned.

The European bloc is working on a plan to increase the area of EU land able to be given over to farm production, ease import restrictions on animal feed and looking at more direct aid to EU farmers, agricultural ministers said as they held a meeting.

The conflict "soon will bring risks of famine," impacting food security not just in Europe but worldwide, France's foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said as he went into a separate meeting of his EU counterparts in Brussels.

Ukraine and Russia are among the biggest exporters of farm-grown foodstuffs and fertilisers, notably of wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower seeds and sunflower oil.

Kiev mayor announces 35-hour curfew amid Russian attacks

Kiev will impose a new 35-hour curfew, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital city announced.

Vitali Klitschko said the curfew will begin at 8 pm local time and last until 7 am on Wednesday.

Shops, pharmacies, and gas stations will be closed during the curfew, and no vehicles will be allowed to move in the city, except for those with a special permit.

The first 35-hour curfew in the Ukrainian capital Kiev was announced on March 15.

Russian FM discusses Ukraine with Armenian, Azerbaijani counterparts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held separate phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

With Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's top diplomat, Lavrov discussed the issues related to signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and further work of the 3 3 format (Iran, Russia, and Türkiye plus Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia).

With Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Lavrov spoke on the implementation of key provisions of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the beginning of projects aiming to unblock transport and economic ties in the region, and provisions of a possible peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Russia's security service urges immediate Meta ban

Russia's FSB national security service asked a court to "immediately" ban US tech giant Meta, accusing it of working against Moscow's interests during its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The court was considering a request by prosecutors to designate Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — as an "extremist" organisation and ban it.

The move is part of sweeping efforts by Moscow to put a tight lid on information available to Russians about the conflict in Ukraine.

UK says Russia behind hoax calls to officials

Britain is accusing the Russian state of being behind hoax calls to two government ministers by an imposter posing as the prime minister of Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the hoaxer was able to speak to him on a video call Thursday. Home Secretary Priti Patel said she had received a similar call, and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said an unsuccessful attempt was made to speak to her.

Wallace said he became suspicious and hung up after the caller “posed several misleading questions.” He accused Russia of “dirty tricks.”

Russian assault on Mariupol is 'massive war crime': EU

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has decried Russia's attack on the Ukrainian port city Mariupol as "a massive war crime".

"What's happening now in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody," Borrell said at the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Ukraine's Odessa accuses Russia of attacking city outskirts for the first time

Authorities in Odessa have accused Russian forces of carrying out a strike on residential buildings in the outskirts of the Ukrainian city, the first such attack on the Black Sea port city.

The city council said there were no casualties although the strike caused a fire.

"These are residential buildings where peaceful people live," Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was quoted as saying. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Ukraine says Russia shelled chemical plant