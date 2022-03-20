Pakistan's parliament will convene next week to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The lower house speaker's office said on Sunday that the vote will take on place on March 25.

The vote is shaping up to be Khan's toughest test since coming to power in 2018.

An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party, raising the risk of political turmoil in the South Asian country.

Under the constitution, the speaker of the lower house of parliament is required to convene the session within 14 days of receiving the motion, which would fall on Monday.

But a statement from the speaker's office said the date was pushed back several days because of a conference of Islamic countries in Islamabad scheduled for March 23.

