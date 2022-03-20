WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry, cargo vessel accident
Bangladeshi authorities say nearly two dozen people managed to swim ashore after a cargo carrier ran over a small ferry in the Shitalakshya River, southeast of the capital Dhaka.
Many dead, dozens missing in Bangladesh ferry, cargo vessel accident
Ferry accidents have become a common occurrence in Bangladesh over the years leaving hundreds dead. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
March 20, 2022

At least six people are dead and dozens more are believed missing after a bulk carrier crashed into a small ferry in a river near Bangladesh's capital.

Police said nearly two dozen people managed to swim ashore after the MV Ruposhi-9 inland cargo carrier ran over the MV Afsaruddin, southeast of Dhaka on Sunday.

Footage of the sinking aired by local media showed people shouting in alarm as the cargo vessel collided with the ferry and jumping into the polluted waterway as the boat quickly sank.

"We have recovered five bodies including a man, three women and a child," local police chief Shah Jaman told AFP. Another official put the death toll at six.

READ MORE: Boat accident in Bangladesh leaves over two dozen dead

Dozens onboard

The ferry was believed to be carrying more than 60 passengers, 22 of whom had safely swum ashore, police inspector Aslam Mia said.

RECOMMENDED

District administrator Monjurul Hafiz said coast guard personnel and divers were assisting with rescue efforts.

A large crowd had gathered on both banks of the Shitalakshya river to watch the search for survivors.

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, with experts blaming poor maintenance, lax safety standards and overcrowding.

A ferry sank in Dhaka last June after a collision with another vessel, killing at least 32 people.

At least 78 people died in February 2015 when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo vessel in a river west of the capital.

READ MORE: Bangladesh ferry collision leaves dozens dead

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank