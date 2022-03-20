WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK's Johnson under fire for comparing Ukraine resistance to Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited the Brexit referendum of 2016 in a speech to his Conservative Party, saying that Britons “choose freedom every time” like Ukrainians.
UK's Johnson under fire for comparing Ukraine resistance to Brexit
A number of politicians and EU officials criticised Johnson's comparison as offensive, / AFP
By Sara SLEIMAN
March 20, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has found himself under fire, including from his own MPs, after saying that Brexit showed that Britons shared the same "instinct" for freedom as Ukrainians.

In a speech to his Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northern England, on Saturday, Johnson said it was "the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time."

He cited the Brexit referendum in June 2016 as a "famous recent example".

"When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don't believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners."

"It's because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself," he said.

He also cited Britain's vaccine rollout as an example of people's desire to get their freedoms back.

READ MORE: UK watchdog slams govt for delaying visas for fleeing Ukrainians

RECOMMENDED

'An insult to every Ukrainian'

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter: "Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense."

Former EU negotiator Guy Verhofstadt called the comments "insane".

Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, said Johnson was "needlessly creating division.

"To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin's bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian," he added.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sky News that he did not consider the two situations comparable.

"Clearly they are not directly analogous and I don't think the Prime Minister was saying that they were directly analogous either," he said.

READ MORE:UK floats currency ban on Russian firms operating in dollars, pounds

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank