British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has found himself under fire, including from his own MPs, after saying that Brexit showed that Britons shared the same "instinct" for freedom as Ukrainians.

In a speech to his Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northern England, on Saturday, Johnson said it was "the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time."

He cited the Brexit referendum in June 2016 as a "famous recent example".

"When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don't believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners."

"It's because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself," he said.

He also cited Britain's vaccine rollout as an example of people's desire to get their freedoms back.

