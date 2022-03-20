A car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium, killing at least six people and seriously injuring 20 people.

A crowd of over 100 were gathered in Strépy-Bracquegnies, a district of the town of La Louviere, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of carnival, which have been on hold for two years due to Covid-19.

“A car drove from the back at high speed and we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert said.

One child is among those who have died.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

"The driver was intercepted as he tried to get away," the mayor said.

The prosecutor's office said that in the early stages of the investigation there were no elements to suspect a terror motive.

READ MORE:Brussels police clash with protesters rallying against Covid-19 rules