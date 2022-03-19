WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands protest racism, police brutality in France
Several thousand demonstrators gathered in different major cities of France to protest the government policies, and brutality of security forces as many people told how their relatives have died at hands of the police.
Thousands protest racism, police brutality in France
Protestors hold a banner reading "Stop state crimes" during a protest against racism organized by associations, unions and parties, in Paris, on March 19, 2022. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
March 19, 2022

Thousands of people in several French cities have marched to protest racism and police brutality.

In Paris, protesters paraded on Saturday through the city centre behind a banner condemning "state crimes". Other demonstrators carried "Black Lives Matter" banners.

Several people spoke at the rally to tell the stories of members of their families who had died at the hands of the police.

Interior ministry figures put the turnout out at 2,100, but the march organisers estimated 8,000-10,000.

The interior ministry said another 11 protests took place elsewhere in France, saying the total turnout for these protests was 1,400.

Other protests took place in Bordeaux and Toulouse in the southwest, and Lyon in the southeast.

Saturday's demonstration comes two days ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Racism.

It is held on March 21 to mark the day, in 1960, that police in apartheid South Africa opened fire on a peaceful demonstration, killing 69 people.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Anti-Muslim policies in France reach ‘threshold of persecution’

French presidential race

French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out an ambitious agend for his second term in the hope that he is re-elected in polls that will be held in April.

Macron was the highest decision maker to deal with the Yellow Vest protests, demanding new financial regulations in the country to make the nation's life easier. 

When pressed by a reporter on a comment he made in 2019 that NATO is “brain dead,” Macron said it was true at the time — and was quite unapologetic for it — but that the Ukraine war had "applied an electroshock" to NATO, which meant that it was "no longer brain dead" but now indispensable for dealing with Russia's war on its sovereign neighbor.

Macron’s full agenda included 100 measures, or “projects” as he called them, chief among them strengthening the reforms in the business laid out in 2017, those that would now address the post-pandemic high unemployment.

He also discussed introducing 15 billion euros ($16.6 billion) in tax cuts for businesses and households.

READ MORE:Macron to seek second term to save France from 'world's disorders'

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank