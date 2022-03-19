The death toll from a refugee shipwreck off Tunisia on Friday has risen to 20 people, most of them Syrians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a civil protection official has said, the latest ship disaster off Tunisia.

He told Reuters news agency that the coastguard recovered eight bodies on Saturday, after finding 12 on Friday. A search was still under way.

The bodies washed up off Cape Bon, a peninsula on the strait of Sicily, civil defence spokesperson Moez Triaa, separately told AFP news agency on Saturday.

"The majority were from sub-Saharan Africa but there were also Syrians," Triaa said, without providing details on where they had set off from or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Tunisia and neighbouring Libya are key departure points for migrants and refugees aiming to reach European shores.

READ MORE:African migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck