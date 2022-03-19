WORLD
China inks rules for better supervision of military equipment contracts
The new rules aim to improve efficiency in the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts and ensure good quality equipment is delivered to the army, Xinhua news agency reports.
By Sandip BARDHAN
March 19, 2022

China has signed new rules on the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts, part of long-term efforts by the country to modernise its military, the official Xinhua news agency has said.

The rules will come into effect on March 20.

The announcement came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping had a video call with his US counterpart Joe Biden during which they discussed the Ukraine situation.

China aims to complete the modernisation of its armed forces by 2035 and turn the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a world-class military by the middle of the century.

Modernisation on agenda

Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission overseeing the armed forces, has continually pushed for new rules and regulations to assess, procure and test weaponry and equipment.

For decades, Russia has aided China in modernising its military, supplying its neighbour with weapons and equipment from naval guns to transport aircraft. 

No weapons transfers have been made in the other direction, according to independent arms transfer data.

In October last year, Xi called for efforts to "break new ground" in military equipment and weapons development for the PLA.

China routinely carries out military exercises in the South China Sea, a large part of which it claims. 

It also sometimes deploys military aircraft into the air defence zone of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

On Friday, China sailed its aircraft carrier Shandong through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a source previously told Reuters news agency.

China also has a long-term border dispute with India. 

China, which says it pursues a national defence policy, plans to spend 7.1 percent more on defence this year, outpacing last year's hike.

SOURCE:Reuters
