WORLD
3 MIN READ
YPG/PKK terror group reportedly fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine
YPG/PKK group is accused of abducting, threatening, and deceiving hundreds of vulnerable minors for recruitment and recent reports say hundreds of their militants are fighting for Russia in Ukraine.
YPG/PKK terror group reportedly fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine
YPG/PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
March 19, 2022

Reports have said that militants affiliated to terror group YPG/PKK are on the ground in Ukraine, fighting alongside Russian forces. 

According to journalists, YPG/PKK are already on the ground in Ukraine and that Russia is recruiting YPG/PKK militants paying a fighter $1300 per month. 

Journalist Vera Mironova, who is covering the Russian offensive in Ukraine, tweeted, "According to sources in Iraqi intelligence, PKK is already on the ground in Ukraine on Russian side. And before, in 2020 they were in Karabach war on Armenian side. Their only thing is insurgency." 

TRT Habar journalist Sertac Aksan also tweeted that Russia is recruiting YPG/PKK terrorists for $1,300 a month and that families of deceased terrorist  will be given $5,000. 

He also added that nearly 400 of group's terrorists have been moved to Ukraine regions.  

No official source has as yet confirmed the presence of YPG/PKK terrorists in Ukraine fighitng alongside Russians, Huseyin Alptekin of Istanbul Medipol University said. 

Alptekin, however, said the terror group did intervene in the fight between Azerbaijan and Armenia in 2020. 

Alptekin highlighted that PKK terrorists from Iraq and Syria were also involved in fighting against Azerbaijani army, an issue that Türkiye's President Erdogan raised with Russia's President Putin at that time. 

RECOMMENDED

PKK terrorists fought alongside the Armenian army in Upper Karabakh, the terror group's senior member confirmed during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

During the Russian offensive on Ukraine, a member of the PKK executive committee Duran Kalkan said that Ukraine has lost the battle with Russia saying "the war will deeply affect Türkiye."

The PKK senior member also said that Russia has hit many Ukranian military and economic targets and that Kiev will lose this war. He added, 'the Russia-Ukraine war is inequivalent." 

In its more than 31-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The group is also accused of abducting, threatening, and deceiving hundreds of vulnerable minors for recruitment. 

READ MORE:Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

READ MORE: Türkiye begins new operation against YPG/PKK in Iraq, Syria

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank