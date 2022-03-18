Taliban has released three employees of Afghanistan's largest TV station who were detained over a report that the country's rulers had banned broadcasts of foreign drama series.

Three staffers from TOLO TV were taken from the station on Thursday evening, according to Khpalwak Sapai, head of TOLOnews department and one of those arrested.

Sapai later said he and Nafay Khaleeq, the station's legal adviser, were released within hours later on Thursday.

Journalist Bahram Aman, a news presenter, was kept in custody overnight and released on Friday evening, the station said.

Moby Group, the media company that owns TOLO TV, said the detentions were the result of the station reporting “about the banning of the foreign drama series”.

Taliban gave no explanation for the ban, the latest restriction imposed since their takeover of the country in mid-August.

'Time for dialogue'

The United Nations and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) decried the arrests and demanded the Taliban stop harassing Afghan journalists and stifling free expression.