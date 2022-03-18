Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opened the world's longest suspension bridge over the Dardanelles Strait — which cuts travel time between Asia and Europe to six minutes.

The $2.8-billion "1915 Canakkale Bridge" built by a consortium of Turkish and South Korean companies has a main span of 2.023 kilometres between its towers, painted in the red and white colours of Türkiye's flag.

It is longer than the previous record-holder, the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge in Japan.

Erdogan has launched many mega infrastructure projects, including a third bridge over the Bosphorus, throughout his two-decade run as prime minister and then president.

The president is also planning to build a canal in Istanbul — an alternative to the Bosphorus.

Canakkale victory anniversary

The inauguration coincides with the 107th anniversary of Ottoman forces' naval victory against British and French troops in the Gallipoli campaign during World War I.

In his speech, Erdogan said the bridge would "keep alive the memory of Dardanelle martyrs."