WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: South Sudan government abuses amount to war crimes
The United Nations drew up a list of 142 individuals who warrant investigation for crimes including mass rapes and sexual slavery of women and deliberate killing of scores of children.
UN: South Sudan government abuses amount to war crimes
Over the years more than two million South Sudanese have fled their country in search of safety, creating Africa's largest refugee crisis. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
March 18, 2022

The United Nations has accused members of South Sudan's government of committing human rights violations "amounting to war crimes" in the country's southwest.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan urged investigations against dozens of individuals, including for abuses against children, in a report on Friday.

It said the organisation had "reasonable grounds to believe that members of the Government of South Sudan have engaged in acts ... amounting to war crimes" in the southwestern districts of Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria.

The commission has "drawn up a list of 142 individuals who warrant investigation for a range of crimes under national and international law," its chair Yasmin Sooka told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in a statement.

The report described grave rights abuses, ranging from mass rapes and sexual slavery of women to the deliberate killing of scores of children, including at least one infant who was beaten to death by soldiers in front of his mother.

"The notion that the localised violence is not linked to the State or to national-level conflicts, as suggested by the Government and South Sudanese military elites, is a fallacy," Sooka said.

READ MORE: UN: 70% of South Sudan population to face extreme hunger

RECOMMENDED

Interethnic violence

The world's newest nation has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011.

The UN warned last month that it risked a return to war as interethnic violence and political infighting threaten an already fragile peace process.

At least 440 civilians were killed in brutal fighting between rival militias in the country's southwest between June and September last year, a joint report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the UN Human Rights Office said.

That report blamed forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rival troops under Vice President Riek Machar, as well as "their respective affiliated militias", for the violence.

On Friday, the UN refugee agency UNHCR appealed for $1.2 billion (1.09 billion euros) to deliver humanitarian aid and protection to around 2.3 million South Sudanese living in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda.

READ MORE: Children among dead in communal violence in South Sudan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia