Britain has said it is looking at whether P&O Ferries' decision to fire 800 staff with immediate effect was lawful.

"We take this issue very seriously, and we are already looking very closely at the actions that this company has taken to see whether they acted within the rules," a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said on Friday.

"Once we have concluded that then we will decide what the ramifications are."

Unions were protesting at British ports on the same day and demanding the government take action after the major ferry operator fired the crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff.

Ferry crossings have been canceled, threatening to disrupt the movement of travellers and goods in key routes through the English Channel for days.

'P&O has behaved appallingly'