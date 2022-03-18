China’s “Great Firewall” is one that comes to mind, where the Chinese state regulates an ocean of online content through the largest system of monitoring and censorship in the world. Iran too has substantial state control over internal and external net content through the Telecommunication Company of Iran.

The Russian government has long exerted control over the internet at home, but it has aggressively pushed in recent years to technically isolate Russia’s internet from the rest of the world.

RuNet, or the internet within Russia, has received growing attention over the last decade. It became the focus of a “sovereign internet” law signed in May 2019 that went into effect six months later. The law allows state censor Roskomnadzor to cut off the domestic internet and gain more control over web architecture.

In 2019, Moscow said it had successfully tested the system, which involved restricting the points at which Russian Internet Service Providers (ISPs) connected to its global counterpart. Now in the context of the Ukraine attack, it appears to be re-testing those systems, although the government has denied the reports.

Observers like Andrew Sullivan, president of the nonprofit Internet Society, are skeptical of Russia being able to effectively switch to RuNet and sever itself from the global internet.

“Despite what the government may say, it’s difficult for Russia to disconnect,” Sullivan told TRT World. “It’s important to recognise that RuNet, if it arrives, will not really be ‘the Russian internet’, but a different network that does not have access to all of the rich experience we are familiar with on the internet today.”

“That will be a loss both for Russians and for the rest of the world.”

Furthermore, there are fundamental differences between a sovereign internet system like the Great Firewall of China and RuNet that makes the latter less likely to be effective as the former. The internet digital and physical infrastructure within Russia’s borders is a collection of networks, as opposed to a completely centralised system in China.

“When China connected to the internet – they did it through only three government approved operators and a university research network. This model created connectivity choke points,” said Sullivan, adding that while a smaller amount of connection points enables tighter control, it also makes the system more fragile.

Russia’s internet infrastructure, on the other hand, was built robustly with multiple access points, meaning if you turn off one part of the network then traffic will automatically route via other networks.

“Once redundancies are built into the system it’s very difficult to remove them,” Sullivan highlighted. “Unfortunately, sanctions by other governments are undermining the Russian networks’ resilience, and so we may be about to witness a collapse of the internet”.

'Global splintering'

Whether Russia is unplugged from the internet or not, even a discussion about it is no less than a seismic moment, and the latest evidence of how technology is “splitting” the world, a thesis that Prakash explored in his latest book The World Is Vertical: How Technology is Remaking Globalisation.

He believes one of the fallouts from this episode will be that governments are now “on notice” of how their own geopolitical objectives could put them on a collision course with Big Tech and end up in a similar situation as Russia.

“Because of the Ukraine conflict, governments are going to prioritise technological self-reliance,” Prakash said, noting that “achieving ‘tech sovereignty’, from sovereign internet to local cloud computing ecosystems, is more important than ever before.”

And while the internet is the first to “splinter” because of geopolitics, Prakash argues that the design of the whole system is fracturing.

“The global splintering taking place with the internet is just the beginning of a larger redesigning of the world, where nations are establishing their own technology-based walls and barriers against one another.”