Between June and July last year, Russia cut itself off from the global internet network in a series of radical experiments aimed at testing if the country has what it takes to survive going “offline.” It was an attempt to prepare officials for an event when Russia might be blocked from using the world wide web.

As things stand, Moscow might just be preparing to put that idea to the real test, which could potentially unplug an estimated 100 million Russian internet users from the rest of the world.

Amid the conflict with Ukraine that has invited harsh western sanctions, Russia is believed to be actively considering ways to isolate itself from the global network as it tries to protect sensitive military data and social media information of its people.

Though Russia has denied such a move, a document issued by Russia's Ministry of Digital Development has set the cat among the pigeons.

As far back as 2016, German Klimenko, a former internet adviser to President Vladimir Putin, had hinted at such drastic action in the event of a crisis.

One of the largest talking points from the latest document is the directive to all state-owned websites and online portals to transfer their domain name system (DNS) to servers physically located in Russia.

This will practically allow Russia to operate a parallel internet outside the global DNS run by the US-based non-profit organisation Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

What is a sovereign internet?

At the heart of Russia’s confidence to isolate itself from the global Internet network is the concept known as “Sovereign Runet,” adopted by Moscow as legislation in late 2019 as the “Sovereign Internet” law.

The law has been described as Russia’s answer to the “aggressive nature” of the US’s cybersecurity strategy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasised that the concept of sovereign and free internet is not contradictory, dismissing concerns that Moscow would use the law to curb free speech.

But as recent examples show, Russia has used various measures to slow down and block Twitter and Facebook, which it claims "violate the rights of Russian citizens.”

Artem Kozlyuk, the head of the NGO Roskomsvoboda, insisted: "The state is now systematically going towards it, and almost all major services have already been blocked."

Then there’s the matter of a document signed by Deputy Minister of Digital Development Andrey Chernenko that was leaked on Telegram. It’s about a recommendation to government agencies to check their domain data and, if necessary, transfer it to Russian servers and update passwords.

On March 9, Russians received official recommendations from the Ministry of Information to install "Yandex Browser" to have access to all websites and online services, including the Gosuslugi portal, used to access government services.

According to the Ministry of Information, "Gosuslugi" and other sites may no longer work with any security certificates for internet resources other than Russian ones.

The spate of directives has left Russians wondering if they will end up with a North Korean version of the internet—totally sanitised to bring them only the government’s side of everything.

However, experts are sceptical over the efficacy of Russia’s potential move.