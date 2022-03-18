Ukrainian and Russian diplomats trying to broker a peace deal hope to find a quick and durable solution to the ongoing conflict that has killed hundreds of civilians and troops from both sides. The two countries have also given positive indications that they will reach a 15-point agreement soon.

Many analysts and high-ranking officials from the West and Russia expect that the draft peace agreement will likely address the implementation of a comprehensive ceasefire, the Ukrainian stance on NATO, as well as other thorny issues, like how and when Russian troops will withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

The optimism comes despite the Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities and the war of words between Moscow and Washington, which is backing Ukraine diplomatically and militarily. US President Joe Biden recently called Vladimir Putin “a war criminal” which the Kremlin termed “unacceptable and unforgivable.”

The recent bombing of a theatre sheltering hundreds of people in Mariupol, a strategic Black Sea port where Ukrainians have doggedly resisted against the superior Russian forces, could potentially sabotage the negotiations. The good news is “people are coming out alive” from the shelter, according to a former top Ukrainian official.

Another possible good sign is that for the first time since the beginning of the Russian attack on February 24, a serious exchange between the top national security advisers of Washington and Moscow took place on Wednesday, indicating that a diplomatic path to ending the conflict is also gaining ground.

However, some Western diplomats are still sceptical that Putin is willing to compromise with Ukraine. With his latest statement accusing Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “pours cold water on hopes of a diplomatic solution,” the Financial Times reported.

If a peace deal happens, here is what it could look like:

Ukraine’s neutrality

According to sources familiar with the ongoing discussions and the developing peace plan, the most important part of the draft is related to Ukraine’s neutral military status.

The draft suggests that Ukraine will drop plans to be a part of NATO and will not host any foreign military bases and weaponry, accepting to be a neutral country like Sweden or Austria.

Despite being European states, neither Sweden nor Austria have joined NATO due to Russian objections, staying neutral since the beginning of the Cold War.

"Ukraine is offering an Austrian or Swedish version of a neutral, demilitarised state, but at the same time a state with its own army and navy," said Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator for peace talks.