The 1915 Canakkale Bridge, described as the "necklace of the Canakkale Strait" will be inaugurated on Friday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 107th anniversary of the Canakkale (Gallipoli) Naval Victory.

It will become the world's longest mid-span suspension bridge with its unique structural characteristics, colours and other features.

Besides the staff of Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry's General Directorate of Highways, nearly 5,100 workers and 740 construction equipment were involved in the construction of the bridge that connects the Asian and European continents for the first time in the Dardanelles.

A total of 516,863 saplings were planted around the bridge as part of landscaping efforts.

Four cannonball figures, each weighing 75 tons and 20.5 metres (67 feet) high, will be placed on the top of four towers, symbolizing the cannonball that Corp. Seyit Ali Cubuk (Onbasi), one of the heroes of the Canakkale War on Gallipoli Peninsula, carried on his back.

An artilleryman responsible for loading cannons, Seyit is famous for single-handedly lifting a shell of more than 250 kilograms (550 pounds) into the cannon barrel when the automatic loading crane failed.