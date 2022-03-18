TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye set to inaugurate 1915 Canakkale Bridge
The overpass features the world's longest mid-span suspension bridge, measuring 2,023 metres, which symbolises the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.
Türkiye set to inaugurate 1915 Canakkale Bridge
A total of 516,863 saplings were planted around the bridge as part of landscaping efforts. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
March 18, 2022

The 1915 Canakkale Bridge, described as the "necklace of the Canakkale Strait" will be inaugurated on Friday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 107th anniversary of the Canakkale (Gallipoli) Naval Victory.

It will become the world's longest mid-span suspension bridge with its unique structural characteristics, colours and other features.

Besides the staff of Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry's General Directorate of Highways, nearly 5,100 workers and 740 construction equipment were involved in the construction of the bridge that connects the Asian and European continents for the first time in the Dardanelles.

A total of 516,863 saplings were planted around the bridge as part of landscaping efforts.

Four cannonball figures, each weighing 75 tons and 20.5 metres (67 feet) high, will be placed on the top of four towers, symbolizing the cannonball that Corp. Seyit Ali Cubuk (Onbasi), one of the heroes of the Canakkale War on Gallipoli Peninsula, carried on his back.

An artilleryman responsible for loading cannons, Seyit is famous for single-handedly lifting a shell of more than 250 kilograms (550 pounds) into the cannon barrel when the automatic loading crane failed.

RECOMMENDED

100th anniversary

Loading one, two, then three shells on his back to be fired at invading ships, it was Seyit who sunk the British flagship HMS Ocean.

With the Malkara-Canakkale Highway and the 1915 Canakkale Bridge, the ports, railway and air transportation systems in the Marmara and Aegean regions will be integrated with land transportation projects, enabling economic development and the creation of a balanced planning and structuring required by the industry in the regions.

The 2,023-metre (1.25 miles) mid-span of the bridge symbolises the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, while its 318-metre (1,043 feet) steel towers symbolize March 18, 1915, the Canakkale Naval Victory.

The project, in which the red-white towers represent the Turkish flag, has the title of suspension bridge with the highest towers in the world, with a tower height of 334 metres (1,095.8 feet).

READ MORE:The significance of Türkiye's new ‘1915 Canakkale Bridge’

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia