Britain's broadcasting regulator has revoked the licence of Russia's state-funded television channel RT, in the latest international repercussion for Moscow after its attack on Ukraine.

"Ofcom has today revoked RT's licence to broadcast in the UK, with immediate effect," it said in a statement on Friday, adding that the channel was not "fit and proper" to operate in the country.

The move follows a similar ban issued by the European Union earlier this month as Western nations seek to punish Russia for its assault in Ukraine.

The pro-Kremlin channel has been taken off the air in the UK in recent weeks following the EU's action, because satellite companies based in Europe provide the RT feed to British platforms.

But Ofcom had not revoked its licence until Friday.

The Kremlin described the decision as "madness".