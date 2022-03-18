Australia has announced it is suing Facebook owner Meta over scam adverts for cryptocurrency schemes that falsely claimed to be endorsed by prominent figures.

Australia's consumer protection commission on Friday said it had started Federal Court proceedings against Meta Platforms for "false, misleading or deceptive conduct" in breach of consumer or securities laws.

It accused Meta of failing to do enough to stop scam ads for cryptocurrency or money-making schemes, even after being alerted by celebrities who had been misrepresented by similar ads published on Facebook.

Meta vowed to defend itself, saying in a statement that it sought to stop scam ads by using technology to detect and block them.

"We don't want ads seeking to scam people out of money or mislead people on Facebook – they violate our policies and are not good for our community," a Meta spokesperson said.

The social media titan said it had cooperated with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's investigation.

READ MORE:Facebook, Instagram globally censoring posts from Russian state media

According to the commission, the ads featured well-known Australians, including former New South Wales premier Mike Baird and businessman Dick Smith.

'Fake ads'