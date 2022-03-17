Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asked Türkiye to be a guarantor of any future deal with Russia, along with the UN Security Council's five permanent members and Germany.

"Ukraine made an offer on the collective security agreement: P5 (the UN Security Council's five permanent members), Türkiye and Germany. The Russian Federation has no objection," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday during a visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The five permanent UN Security Council members are China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting, Cavusoglu thanked his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba for having him in such "difficult days."

He said hopes for a ceasefire have increased a bit more after visits to both Russia and Ukraine, adding there is a possibility for Russian and Ukrainian leaders to meet if they agree on issues in which Ankara sees rapprochement.

"We wanted to come to Lviv, especially during these difficult days, to show our support to our strategic partner Ukraine,” he said.

Cavusoglu added that he was devastated over seeing many people waiting on the road and at border gates while on his way to Lviv via Poland.

Türkiye's diplomatic efforts

He said that he hoped for a humanitarian ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where he said more than 100 Turkish citizens were still located.

Cavusoglu said he had proposed a 24-hour ceasefire to be monitored by humanitarian groups.