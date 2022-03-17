The French government has said it is ready to discuss “autonomy” for Corsica, an unprecedented step-down by Paris over a long-standing demand of the Mediterranean island, which was rocked by violent protests last weekend.

“We are ready to go as far as autonomy—there you go, the word has been said,” French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told the regional newspaper Corse Matin, ahead of his two-day visit to the island on Wednesday.

With an estimated population of 330,000, the island is famous as the birthplace of Napoleon Bonaparte and is closer to Italy than mainland France.

The French Interior Minister’s comments also come less than a month before the presidential elections in the Eurozone's second-biggest economy.

"I note that many presidential candidates are in favour of an institutional evolution for Corsica," Darmanin said.

However, he added that the exact nature of autonomy was yet to be decided. "We need to talk about this; it will take time," the paper quoted.

The French government was forced to act quickly and pacify the island after the brutal assault on prominent Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna in prison sparked mass protests, which left more than 100 people injured. The protesters also targeted public buildings and police with homemade explosive devices. The prison attack left Colonna in a coma.

Some 10,000 people, including school children as young as 12, marched on Sunday in Bastia, the northern town of the island, answering calls by nationalists for the immediate release of political prisoners and more autonomy for the island.

The island’s resistance icon Colonna was being held in prison on the mainland due to his “special status.”

The French authorities have rejected repeated calls for his transfer to the island from the French mainland, citing inadequate security safeguards in the island’s only prison.

“If he had been transferred, the attack would not have happened,” 24-year-old Pierre-Joseph Paganelli, president of the nationalist student union Cunsulta di a Ghjuventu Corsa (CGC) told RFI, a French radio station.