Türkiye is set to inaugurate the landmark 1915 Canakkale Bridge, a suspension bridge that straddles the Dardanelles strait in the country’s northwest.

Also known as the Dardanelles Bridge, it will be unveiled at an official opening ceremony on March 18, marking the 107th anniversary of the Canakkale Naval Victory.

Travelling between the European and Anatolian sides of Canakkale takes roughly 30 minutes via a ferry which is sometimes affected by storms, in addition to hours of waiting in long lines during holiday seasons.

The new bridge shortens the journey between Europe and Asia to just six minutes.

A strategic addition

Construction on the bridge began in March 2018 and was completed recently, with a total cost of $3.41 billion.

The bridge connects with a system of highways ringed around the Marmara Sea, home to nearly one-third of Türkiye's population and a region that hosts major industrial and commercial hubs.

Officials say the project will ease ferry traffic, especially during public holidays, as it creates an alternative route for transportation from the provinces of Istanbul and Thrace to the Marmara and Aegean regions.

In addition to reducing the travel time, the bridge links important ports in the Marmara and Aegean regions to the country's transportation network.

The megaproject is the country’s fourth bridge and the fifth crossing to connect Europe and Asia after the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Marmaray Rail Tunnel and the Eurasia Tunnel.

Why March 18?

The date marks the Canakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day. It is a poignant day marking the cataclysmic, months-long violence of the Gallipoli Campaign, when Ottoman forces suffered huge losses defending Turkish shores in the northern Canakkale province from the invading Allies in WWI.

Britain and France suffered an unexpected defeat on that day while trying to cross the Gallipoli Strait with warships to occupy Istanbul.