Montenegro is banking on a new financial package to pull the tiny Balkan country out of an economic and energy crisis exacerbated by the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The proposed set of measures has come before parliament but is yet to be approved due to a lack of consensus.

Russia is the largest foreign investor in Montenegro. In 2019, Russian investments equalled 26 percent of the country’s GDP, most of it in the real estate and tourism sectors.

Montenegro’s tourism sector—its biggest revenue earner—is also heavily dependent on visitors from Russia and Ukraine, countries facing their own economic woes due to the conflict.

For the record, Montenegro has joined other nations in condemning Russia, which is facing severe financial sanctions from the United States and its allies.

What is of immediate concern for Podgorica is the continuous rise in oil and gas prices, most of which is imported.

“The entire economy of Montenegro will, in any case, suffer damage due to the events in Ukraine,” Mladen Bojanic, Montenegro’s Minister of Capital Investments, tells TRT World.

“Inflation, caused, first and foremost, by the rise in the price of petroleum products, will be reflected in the standard of living of citizens,” he adds.

Bojanic says that though energy supplies have not been disrupted, prices of petroleum products have increased every day.

“The Montenegrin energy system is not significantly disrupted by the events in Ukraine. Electricity bills haven’t gone up so far. The only thing that has shown repercussions of events in Ukraine so far is the price of petroleum products,” he says.