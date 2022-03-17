Has the US launched a soft offensive to pre-empt any possibilities of China providing Russia with material or logistical support for Moscow's offensive in Ukraine?

Recent media reports quoting unnamed US officials suggest so.

In the past two weeks, unnamed US officials have told media outlets that Beijing knew about the type of military plans Russia wanted to use in its war on Ukraine.

US officials have also been telling journalists that Russia had sought military assistance, including drones and surface-to-air missiles from Beijing, which had expressed willingness to help its major trading partner.

Both China and Russia have denied those reports, with Beijing calling it part of a disinformation campaign.

“Assertions that China knew about, acquiesced to or tacitly supported this war are purely disinformation,” Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, wrote in an opinion for The Washington Post.

“Had China known about the imminent crisis, we would have tried our best to prevent it,” he added.

Russia is facing stiff resistance around Ukrainian capital Kiev and has lost tanks and other military equipment, raising concerns over Moscow’s preparedness.

Just days after the conflict began late last month, The New York Times published a story on March 2, quoting unnamed US intelligence officials who believe China had knowledge about Russian military plans.

It also alleged that Beijing asked Moscow to delay the assault until the end of the Winter Olympics, which took place in China between February 4 and 20.

More recently, on March 15, The Financial Timesreported that the US was telling allies that China had expressed willingness to give military assistance to Russia.

The US is known to play such mind games, especially in a global battle of perceptions with an adversary like China which can offset any setback faced by its all-weather friend Russia due to the western economic sanctions.

“I don’t trust this news. I think the US is using this to pressure China. I don’t quite believe that China will try to help Russia militarily,” says Zeno Leoni, a fellow of the defence studies department at King’s College, London.

“There is a dimension with what’s going on in Ukraine, and then there’s the US-China dimension. In fact, we shouldn't forget there was a trade war between the US and China,” he tells TRT World.

The US has been annoyed with China, which, along with 35 countries, didn’t support a March 2 UN General Assembly vote that called on Russian forces to withdraw from Ukraine immediately.