South Korea has logged a record 621,328 new daily Covid-19 cases and a daily record 429 deaths as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end Covid restrictions.

Despite the numbers on Thursday, the government shows no sign of rethinking plans to remove almost all social distancing restrictions.

The country has pushed back a curfew on eateries to 11pm, stopped enforcing vaccine passes, and plans to drop a quarantine for vaccinated travellers arriving from overseas.

A decision on whether to ease further measures, such as a current six-person limit on private gatherings, is expected as early as Friday. South Korea also mandates masks in all public indoor and outdoor spaces.

Public opinion appears to support those moves. While a public survey by Seoul National University's graduate school of public health revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the highly infectious Omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections.

Stronger than expected

Daily infections are far higher than health authorities had predicted. On Wednesday the government said it expected the wave to top out with daily cases in the mid-400,000.

Less than a month ago it had predicted the peak of the wave would come in mid-March at 140,000-270,000 daily cases.