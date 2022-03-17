Global stocks have rallied, bolstered by China's pledge to help stabilise markets and another pullback in oil prices as the US Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018.

Optimism over talks between Russia and Ukraine also buoyed equities on Wednesday, analysts said, even as Kiev implored US lawmakers for more help to counter Moscow.

The interest rate hike marks an effort to counter spiking consumer prices even as Russia's offensive in Ukraine introduces new uncertainty in an economy battered by supply chain snarls and labor shortages.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence the world's largest economy could withstand the tightening of monetary policy, even as the central bank trimmed its growth forecast for 2022.

"We're not going to let high inflation become entrenched. The costs of that would be too high," Powell told reporters, adding the Fed is committed to using its "powerful tools" to prevent that.

'Gifts for embattled markets'

The Fed's message was consistent with market expectations, meaning the interest rate hike had already been priced in, said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.