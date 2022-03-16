British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has underscored the need for countries to work together "to improve energy security and reduce reliance on Russian hydrocarbons."

Meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Wednesday, Johnson "set out the UK's view that we are facing a fundamentally changed world order following Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Johnson and bin Salman "agreed to collaborate to maintain stability in the energy market and continue the transition to renewable and clean technology," according to a UK government statement.

"They also committed to boost cooperation in defence, security, trade, and culture, welcoming a new UK-Saudi Strategic Partnership Agreement and a major investment announced today by the alfanar group in green aviation fuel in Teesside.”

The British premier "praised progress on Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, including on women’s empowerment and employment, but raised the UK's concerns about ongoing human rights issues."

The leaders also discussed key regional issues, the statement added.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared the start of a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, saying Moscow doesn't want to occupy it but "demilitarise and de-Nazify" the eastern European country.

Kiev calls it an "invasion" and has sought Western allies' financial and military help to fight Russian forces while also holding talks with Moscow to end fighting.