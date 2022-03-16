Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a desperate appeal for help against Moscow to the US Congress, and within hours of the speech, President Joe Biden responded by promising $1 billion in new weapons to fight Russia's forces.

The Ukrainian president's video address on Wednesday from embattled Kiev, bolstered by a montage of horrific TV footage of Ukrainian civilians under Russian assault, delivered an emotional gut-punch to US lawmakers.

Bearded and dressed in a military green T-shirt, the Ukrainian leader invoked September 11 and Pearl Harbor as he pleaded again for a Western-enforced no-fly zone to bar Russian warplanes, something Biden has rejected as almost certainly leading to what he says would be "World War III."

More than three weeks into the offensive that has claimed hundreds of civilian lives and turned more than three million Ukrainians into refugees, Zelenskyy said his country was battling "a terror that Europe has not seen... for 80 years."

"Remember Pearl Harbour, terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," he said, recalling the air raid that brought the United States into World War II.

"Protect our sky," he said.

New batch of weapons

But in a nod to Western concerns, Zelenskyy added that an alternative to the no-fly zone would be more powerful weapons to allow Ukrainians to defend themselves.

Just hours later, Biden delivered his response: an extra $800 million in military aid, which added to another installment last week brings the latest deliveries to $1 billion –– and $2 billion since Biden took office.

The new batch includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, thousands of anti-tank weapons including 2,000 of the now-famously deadly Javelin rockets, 100 "tactical" drones, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and 25,000 sets of helmets and body armour.

Ukraine has already been given hundreds of Stingers, which can shoot down relatively low flying aircraft.