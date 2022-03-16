The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population.

Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union, and the WHO.

Biosecurity experts say Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.

WHO said that it has collaborated with Ukrainian public health labs for several years to promote security practices that help prevent "accidental or deliberate release of pathogens," according to Reuters.

"As part of this work, the WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills," the WHO, a United Nations agency, said.

Biological weapons labs in Ukraine

Russia reasserted a longstanding claim that Ukraine ran biological weapons laboratories with the support of the US Defense Department.

Ukraine and the United States have repeatedly denied the accusation, and government officials warn Russia may use it as a pretext to deploy its own chemical or biological weapons.

Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the Security Council that the United Nations is "not aware" of any biological weapons programme in Ukraine, which joined an international ban on such arms, as did Russia and the United States along with 180 other countries.

Science fiction

Russian claims included one theory that Ukrainian labs could have been used to develop materials capable of selectively targeting certain ethnic groups.

"It can be said with a high degree of probability that one of the objectives of the United States and their allies is the creation of bio-agents capable of selectively hitting various ethnic groups of the population," Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said, as reported on Thursday by the Russian Interfax news agency.

Experts have reacted with disdain to Russian claims that US-backed laboratories in Ukraine are likely producing ethnic-specific bio-agents, with one scientist describing them as "science fiction."

Prof Oliver Jones, Head of Biosciences and Food Technology at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, said, “This claim belongs purely in the realm of science fiction! Humans are just too genetically similar to find something that would affect only certain some people and not others.”

Jones explained, “Modern DNA testing can, at best, only tell you if your ancestry is likely to have come from specific regions such as Europe or Sub-Saharan Africa, not specific countries. You can’t tell which country someone is from, let alone their possible ethnicity from DNA, so there is no way to make any sort of agent, biological or otherwise, that could affect one ethnic group and not others. It is just not going to happen.”

Russia’s biological weapons

Prof Alastair Hay, Professor Emeritus of Environmental Toxicology at the University of Leeds, said, “Russia has been going on about the labs in Ukraine for some years now. I have seen no evidence to support Russia’s claims.”

“Developing the agents Russia alleges Ukraine is working on would be a clear violation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).”