As Russia finds itself caught in crushing inflation—one of the effects of US-led sanctions—the markets have become overwhelmed with shoppers buying in a panic, emptying grocery stores and shopping malls.

The shoppers' panic is fuelled by global brands announcing their departure from the Russian market one after the other. The exodus has been prompted by the US-led sanctions over Russia's attacks on Ukraine, although many brands have said it is a temporary move.

The plunge of the ruble and the closure of borders for European goods in Russia has led to an unprecedented demand for building materials, as well as tools for construction and repair. According to Forbes, over the past week demand for certain categories has increased by more than 120 percent, and the average bill in the various networks has increased by 27-70 percent.

"People are mainly investing in large items such as kitchens, appliances, flooring—something that requires a significant outlay," confirms Marina Fytova, deputy general director of global home improvement store Leroy Merlin.

Commodity prices will remain unstable for some time, says Fytova, adding: "This is due to rising prices of materials, changes in the refinancing rate of the Central Bank and exchange rate."

At Leroy Merlin, she said, more than 70 percent of the chain's sales are provided by goods made in Russia.

What makes things worse now are transportation and logistics companies, which have announced the suspension of deliveries to Russia.

"The containers that managed to get to the territory of the Russian Federation will reach their destination, but there is a high probability that these will be the last instruments in the short term," says Alexei Fedorov, managing partner of 220 Volt, one of Russia's leading online hardware companies.

Furniture in demand

On March 3, the Swedish retailer IKEA announced the temporary cessation of sales in stores in Russia and Belarus. The move caused a stir among thousands of Russians, who rushed to the IKEA warehouses to hoard furniture and other products.

However, for some local furniture manufacturers, IKEA's halt in sales is a blessing in disguise.

"IKEA's possible withdrawal from the market (and so far, the stores have officially only taken a break until May) opens up an opportunity for domestic manufacturers and furniture retailers to at least increase their shares in the extremely competitive market with a capacity of over 300 billion rubles a year," writes Russia's business portal Fontanka.ru.