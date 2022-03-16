WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to Russia: Ukraine 'war' must stop
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that Ankara has displayed a “clear, balanced and objective” stance since the conflict began.
Türkiye to Russia: Ukraine 'war' must stop
Russian foreign minister says today's meeting with Turkish counterpart showed they need to meet more often amid rapidly changing international situation. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
March 16, 2022

Türkiye has urged Russia to stop 'war' in Ukraine as it continues its peace efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, said: "This must be put to an end .... wars have no winners and peace has no losers."

Cavusoglu said that Ankara has displayed a “clear, balanced and objective” stance from the very beginning.

"As country that has good ties with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye continued its role as an honest mediator and facilitator despite all difficulties," he added.

He said that Türkiye will continue to implement the Montreux Convention.

Speaking on the occasion, Lavrov said Russia appreciates Türkiye's "balanced position" between Moscow and Kiev.

Russia-Türkiye relations are of increasing importance for maintaining global stability, he added.

Noting that Turkiye and Russia have different positions on Ukraine, Lavrov said Russia also appreciates that Turkiye remains committed and fully implements the Montreux Convention.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Erdogan, Scholz to hold talks amid efforts to end Ukraine conflict

Evacuation of Turkish nationals

Türkiye's priority is evacuation of its nationals, civilians from Ukrainian city of Mariupol, with 'urgent' humanitarian ceasefire, Cavusoglu stressed.

He hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a step toward lasting peace.

Türkiye's President Erdogan may soon hold discussions with Russian counterpart Putin to discuss the Ukraine-Russia situation, Cavusoglu added.

Russian foreign minister underlined that Wednesday's meeting with Turkish counterpart showed they need to meet more often amid rapidly changing international situation.

READ MORE:Türkiye: Comprehensive peace treaty between Russia, Ukraine on table

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia