Another journalist has been shot to death in Mexico, the eighth murdered so far this year in an unprecedented spate of killings that has made Mexico the most dangerous place in the world for the press.

Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said reporter Armando Linares, the director of news outlet Monitor Michoacan, was shot to death at a private home in the town of Zitacuaro on Tuesday.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive in the killing, which came six weeks after the slaying of Roberto Toledo, a journalist from the same news outlet, on January 31.

At the time of Toledo's death, Linares said he had received several death threats after enrolling in a government journalist protection program.

Asked who he thought was behind the threats, Linares said “they pass themselves off as an armed group, they pass themselves off as a criminal gang. We can't verify whether it is true or not that they are this armed gang.”

Impunity in journalist killings runs above 90%

Zitacuaro, the scene of both Linares and Toledo's murders, is one of the closest towns to the monarch butterfly wintering grounds in the mountains west of Mexico City. The area has been plagued by illegal logging and drug gangs.