At least 52 civilians have reportedly been killed in the latest attacks attributed to Daesh-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The separate but simultaneous attacks took place on Sunday and Monday in several towns in Irumu territory of Ituri province, a rights organisation reported on Tuesday.

“Suspected ADF rebels launched attacks in the villages of Otomabere, Ndimo and Apende, killing 52 people,” said Christophe Munyanderu, the local coordinator of the Convention for the Respect of Human Rights (CRDH) in Irumu.

“At least 15 people were killed in Apende, 18 in Ndimo and 19 in Otomabere. These are villages close to each other,” he added.

Munyanderu condemned the killings and called for the intensification of military operations in the area, which he said has become the epicentre of the ADF.

“We want military operations to be seriously launched in the area...because since last week, the ADF have been killing civilians,” he said.

