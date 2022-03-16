WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens of civilians killed in DRC by suspected ADF rebels
At least 52 people were killed in separate but simultaneous attacks in three villages in the Ituri province.
Dozens of civilians killed in DRC by suspected ADF rebels
The ADF rebel group has been attacking and killing civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for over two decades. / Reuters Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
March 16, 2022

At least 52 civilians have reportedly been killed in the latest attacks attributed to Daesh-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. 

The separate but simultaneous attacks took place on Sunday and Monday in several towns in Irumu territory of Ituri province, a rights organisation reported on Tuesday. 

“Suspected ADF rebels launched attacks in the villages of Otomabere, Ndimo and Apende, killing 52 people,” said Christophe Munyanderu, the local coordinator of the Convention for the Respect of Human Rights (CRDH) in Irumu. 

“At least 15 people were killed in Apende, 18 in Ndimo and 19 in Otomabere. These are villages close to each other,” he added.

Munyanderu condemned the killings and called for the intensification of military operations in the area, which he said has become the epicentre of the ADF. 

“We want military operations to be seriously launched in the area...because since last week, the ADF have been killing civilians,” he said. 

READ MORE: Civilians among dozens killed in DRC fighting

RECOMMENDED

Hundreds killed in three months

The ADF rebel group has been attacking and killing civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for over two decades.

Ugandan forces and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) are jointly conducting military operations to flush out the ADF. 

However, despite the joint operations and a state of siege declared in Ituri and North Kivu provinces to stem the violence, the rebels continue to wreak havoc.

Last Friday, around 30 civilians were killed by suspected ADF militants in Beni territory, on the boundary between North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

At least 383 civilians have been killed in the last three-and-a-half months since the launch of the joint operations by the FARDC and Ugandan forces, Congolese member of parliament Jean-Baptiste Kasekwa claimed Tuesday.

The lawmaker added that more than 2,000 people have been killed since the establishment of the state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri.

READ MORE: Uganda, DRC launch joint military action against Daesh-linked militia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia